Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Cap of $70.70 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $70.70 million and approximately $29.33 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

