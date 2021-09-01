Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 173,560 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $350,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

Shares of HYMC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 126,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,168. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 78.58% and a negative return on equity of 4,209.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.