Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up to $9.10

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.43. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 13,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.