IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 64,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.