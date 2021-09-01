Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $585,655.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.91 million and $585,655.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00129406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.55 or 0.00848213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00049577 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,031 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.