IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IDT stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 5,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,816. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. IDT has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

