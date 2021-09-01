IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Update

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IDT stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 5,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,816. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. IDT has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $57.10.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IDT
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.