iEthereum (IETH) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $13.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iEthereum coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iEthereum has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum (IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars.

