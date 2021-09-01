iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 16,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,039. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

