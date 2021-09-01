Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Illinois Tool Works worth $288,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $231.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.