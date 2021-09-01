Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5111 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Iluka Resources stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILKAY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

