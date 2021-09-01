Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5111 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Iluka Resources stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILKAY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Iluka Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

