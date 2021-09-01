Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,193.59

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,193.59 ($15.59) and traded as low as GBX 1,172 ($15.31). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,186 ($15.50), with a volume of 182,159 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,192.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,015.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.