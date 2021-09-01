Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.67. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 15.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $450.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

