IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

