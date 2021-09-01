IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $768.58 million, a PE ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

