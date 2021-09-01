IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

