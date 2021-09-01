IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after buying an additional 278,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

