IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.