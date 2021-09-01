IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

