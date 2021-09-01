Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

INFN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

INFN opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,321. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $2,216,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

