Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 24th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

III opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Information Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 190.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Information Services Group worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

