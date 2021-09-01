Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Buys 4,589 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

Shares of LUMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 27,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,738. The company has a market cap of $91.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

