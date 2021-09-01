Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Purchases 8,188 Shares of Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider René Kamminga bought 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72).

Shares of OPTI stock opened at GBX 55.35 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.42.

About OptiBiotix Health

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

