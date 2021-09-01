Insider Buying: OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) Insider Purchases 8,188 Shares of Stock

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) insider René Kamminga bought 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72).
Shares of OPTI stock opened at GBX 55.35 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. OptiBiotix Health Plc has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.42.
