Insider Buying: Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Buys 11,500 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 458.20 ($5.99). 5,789,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,024. The company has a market capitalization of £14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.24. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 449.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.68.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.