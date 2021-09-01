Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $301,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Edge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 97 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -104.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after buying an additional 4,657,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,998,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Certara by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after buying an additional 259,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

