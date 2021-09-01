Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 11,536 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ECL opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

