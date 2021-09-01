Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells 18,863 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Seamus Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. 170,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,494. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 47.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fabrinet by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 103,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

