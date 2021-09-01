Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

NASDAQ PRCH traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

