Insight Protocol (INX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $38,853.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $199,279.75 and approximately $38,853.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

