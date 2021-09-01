Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $112.18 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 107,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

