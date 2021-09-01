Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 35,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,663. The company has a market capitalization of $154.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
