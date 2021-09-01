Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 39,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 232,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 54,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 52.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

