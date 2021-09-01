Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

