Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.65. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $560.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

