Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

