InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.