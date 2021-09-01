Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

