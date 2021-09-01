Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 31.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 31.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Snap by 345.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Snap by 34.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock worth $430,373,059.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

SNAP opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.