Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $365.36 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

