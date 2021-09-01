International Personal Finance plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £330.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPF shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

