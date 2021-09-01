InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 1st (OTCMKTS:IPVFU)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 1st. InterPrivate III Financial Partners had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:IPVFU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

