InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Trading Down 8%

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE) fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 12,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

About InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

