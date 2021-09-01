Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLB)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57. 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06.

