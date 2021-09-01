Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE IHIT remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. 30,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,875. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 736,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 126.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

