Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH stock opened at $191.11 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.16.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.