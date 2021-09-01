Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 505 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of -0.68.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

