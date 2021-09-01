Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874,691 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invitation Homes worth $102,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

