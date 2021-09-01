Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Stock Price Down 1%

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.81. 9,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.