iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $103.20 Average PT from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iRobot stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.