iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $103.20 Average PT from Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,042. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in iRobot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iRobot by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

