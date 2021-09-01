iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

