iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 149,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. 58,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.